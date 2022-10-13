R.I. police departments receive $16M in grants for body cameras

PROVIDENCE – As part of the state’s body-worn camera program for police officers across Rhode Island, the state announced late Wednesday that $16 million in grants have been distributed to 42 local and state police departments to equip 1,773 officers with body-worn cameras.

State officials say that under the body-worn camera program, state and municipal police departments applied for grant funding to cover the projected cost of a camera and related hardware, software and storage, and an agency’s significant administrative costs in operating body-worn cameras. Funding received by the departments will be used over a five-year period and the awarded funds will be distributed on a reimbursement basis, state officials said, which safeguards taxpayer dollars.

The Providence Police Department received the most funds, getting $2.4 million for 270 body-worn cameras, followed by the R.I. State Police at $1.4 million for 155 cameras. Warwick police received $910,000, while Pawtucket police got $875,000 and East Providence police was granted $577,500 for cameras.

“In an increasingly technological age, where judges, juries and the public expect to see the evidence on which they are to make decisions and render judgments, making body-worn cameras broadly available makes perfect sense,” R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement. “With today’s funding announcement, we have removed a substantial monetary barrier for many municipalities that continuously juggle critical priorities.”

R.I. State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell S. Weaver said in a statement that body-worn cameras will add transparency, provide accountability and give a point-of-view perspective to every police contact. He also expects the cameras will improve trust between citizens and their police departments.

“These cameras will substantially improve the quality of evidence we collect and conduct investigations more efficiently,” Weaver said.

The full list of police departments that have received such camera funding can be seen here.

