R.I. positive coronavirus cases up to 20

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on Saturday said the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has increased by six, to 20.

The governor, who has declared a state of emergency, said the increase since Friday is not surprising. She expects the number of positive cases to rise as she gives daily press briefings on efforts to stop the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic. She also noted the state so far has not been as hard hit by the virus as other states.

“Rhode Island has a limited number cases … we’re quite fortunate,” Raimondo said. Neighboring Massachusetts had 123 positive cases as of Friday and has set up a command center to help speed testing and respond to the growing crisis.

The new cases in Rhode Island include four males and two females, aged from their 30s to 70s. Two took domestic trips, one traveled to Portugal, according to state officials. All are being treated at home.

There are approximately 500 people in the state under self-quarantine.

Raimondo noted that the state is beginning to see a surge in requests for unemployment insurance, as some businesses temporarily close or cut back staffing in response to state and local declarations of a state of emergency, to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In response to the layoffs, she said HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance exchange, has reopened enrollment for health insurance. Coverage will be retroactive for anyone needing care or testing related to COVID-19.

Raimondo added the state has been working with health insurers to ensure access to primary and mental health care, including via telemedicine. She said there will be no out-of-pocket expenses for coronavirus testing. Officials added they are working on a statewide plan to boost testing.

The governor continued to urge Rhode Islanders to avoid large gatherings, including attending church and faith-based services this weekend.

She also made a special plea to high school and college students, many of whom will not be in school next week and beyond, not to gather in groups.

“Don’t go out to meet friends … hunker down in your homes, avoid crowds,” she said. “We need to shut this virus down as quickly as possible.”

Casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton have been ordered by state officials to temporarily close, joining other businesses and public facilities that host large groups of people in temporarily shutting down or limiting public access.

