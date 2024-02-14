R.I. postsecondary council approves Warner as RIC’s full-time president

JACK R. WARNER has been named Rhode Island College's full-time president after serving as its interim president since April 2022. /PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Jack R. Warner will stay on as Rhode Island College’s president. In a meeting Wednesday morning, the R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education unanimously approved Warner as the state-run college’s full-time president after he was interim president for close to two years. Warner was among three candidates the council vetted for RIC’s top job.

