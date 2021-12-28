R.I. ranked ‘fraud hot spot’ for overall reports, business fraud

PROVIDENCE – Fraud-prevention company SEON has noted Rhode Island as a “business fraud hot spot.”

SEON, a fraud monitoring and prevention company with offices in Texas, Europe and Indonesia, ranked Rhode Island No. 1 on its list of states with the highest number of fraud reports per 100,000 people, at 1,017. The rankings draw from Federal Trade Commission data.

Alaska and California trailed Rhode Island, with the second- and third-highest fraud report rates, respectively.

The Ocean State came in at No. 6 on SEON’s list of the 10 U.S. states with the highest business fraud rates, with a rate of 15.04 business and job opportunity fraud reports per 100,000 people.

The top three states for business fraud were Nevada, Maryland and Arkansas, according to the SEON report.

Rhode Island was the only state in New England to make either list.

The study, which also reported on fraud in the United Kingdom, uses the U.K. Metropolitan Police definition of fraud as “any act of misrepresentation whereby a scammer lies about themselves, their actions or their services to cause a gain or loss.”

