R.I. ranks 24th for highest 1-bedroom rental costs in national report

PROVIDENCE — The Ocean State’s capital is the 24th most expensive city in the U.S. to rent a one-bedroom apartment, according to a report by rental search platform Zumper.

Providence one-bedroom apartments rented for a median price of $1,580 as of January 2022, according to the report, up 8.2% year over year. Meanwhile, a two-bedroom apartment in the city rents for $1,860 on average, up 3.3% in the same time period.

Though year-over-year prices increased, rent for one and two-bedroom apartments decreased from a month earlier by 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

Zumper placed the national average for a one-bedroom rental at $1,374, up 12% year over year, and two-bedroom rentals up by $1,698, or 14.1% higher than January of last year.

New York City, San Francisco and Boston topped the list. Aone-bedroom apartment in Boston has a median monthly rent of $2,720 and a 26.5% year-over-year increase.

The San Francisco-based rental search platform, which had an office in CIC Providence before workers went remote due to the pandemic, also owns the apartment finder site PadMapper.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.