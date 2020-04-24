R.I. receives $2M for substance use disorder, mental illness treatment during COVID-19 pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has received $2 million in federal funds to expand access to treatment for substance use disorders and serious mental illnesses, the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals announced Friday.

The funding is overseen by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and was made available as an Emergency COVID-19 grant.

BHDDH applied for the funding on April, 10, requesting the maximum amount allowed, the $2 million it received.

“This grant could not come at a better time, and we are grateful for the fast turnaround by our department staff and SAMHSA,” said BHDDH acting Director Kathryn Power. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and this will provide critical services that Rhode Islanders need now.”

The funds will be used to for telehealth services at community mental health centers by maintaining funding for buprenorphine, providing translation and interpretation services, and providing outreach to refugee and immigrant communities about telehealth translation and interpretation services, BHDDH said. It will also make sure people know about the HealthSource RI health exchange for those who are uninsured, according to the department.