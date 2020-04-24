R.I. receives $5.4M for testing and contact tracing

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has received $5.4 million in federal funds for testing and contact-tracing efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s congressional delegation announced.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. They are overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be distributed to the R.I. Department of Health, according to a Thursday news release.

Approved uses of the funds include expanding test capacity, enhancing a state’s ability to identify cases, conduct contact tracing, follow up and implement containment measures. They may also be used to improve surveillance of patients, for controlling COVID-19 in high-risk settings, and to work with health care organizations to manage and monitor system capacity.

“This latest installment of federal funds will increase the state’s testing capacity and build on other public health efforts. This is another down payment toward getting COVID-19 testing to where it needs to be for public health,” Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a statement.

