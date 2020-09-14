R.I. receives additional $7.6M in CDBG funds tied to pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been allocated an additional $7.6 million in Community Development Block Grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the state’s congressional delegation announced.

This is the third tranche of funding for CDBG under the CARES Act, bringing Rhode Island’s total to $22.1 million.

The funds, which will be distributed to municipalities, may be used for a variety of COVID-19-related efforts, including small-business grants and loans, job creation and retention, emergency rental assistance, homelessness prevention and nutrition assistance.

“People and communities are struggling and CDBG funds help … address areas of greatest need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen Jack Reed, D-R.I. “This additional federal funding will help provide direct investment to combat COVID-19, provide essential services and promote economic recovery.”

This round of grants includes:

Providence: $1.6 million

Warwick: $586,269

Pawtucket: $576,448

Cranston: $517,089

Woonsocket: $349,813

East Providence: $329,978

$3.6 million for statewide, nonentitlement funding.