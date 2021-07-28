R.I. recommending universal mask wearing in schools

By
-
A STUDENT wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in 2020. Rhode Island announced on Wednesday that it recommends universal mask wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status. (AP PHOTO/MARY ALTAFFER)
PROVIDENCE – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Rhode Island, the state on Wednesday said it is recommending universal mask use within school settings, regardless of vaccination status, when the 2021-22 school year begins. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said the recommendation aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updates…
Free Access WeekRegister to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display