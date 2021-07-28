R.I. recommending universal mask wearing in schools

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Rhode Island, the state on Wednesday said it is recommending universal mask use within school settings, regardless of vaccination status, when the 2021-22 school year begins. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office said the recommendation aligns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updates…