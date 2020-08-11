R.I. regular gas prices hold at $2.14 per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remained level from last week at $2.14 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Tuesday.

Prices were 53 cents higher one year prior.

“As we move into the second week of August, it is pricing out to be the second-cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs. “Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at home.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.71 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.13 per gallon, roughly level with one week prior and 4 cents lower than the national average. One year prior, prices were 58 cents higher.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.62 per gallon.