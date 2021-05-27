R.I. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE – State health officials on Thursday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of 11 from the previous day but no new deaths.

Sixty-five people are in the hospital, five fewer than the previous day, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Of those, 15 people are in the intensive care units and 10 are on ventilators.

The cumulative death total in the state through the pandemic remains the same, at 2,708.

- Advertisement -

In vaccinations, 644,087 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. And 544,128 people are now fully vaccinated, the state reported.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.