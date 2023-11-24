R.I.’s dreary business-climate rep proving tough to shake

By
-
COFFEE TALK: David Levesque, owner of Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse LLC, speaks with customer Jenna Shehadeh at the Brewed ­Awakenings Johnston location.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
COFFEE TALK: David Levesque, owner of Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse LLC, speaks with customer Jenna Shehadeh at the Brewed ­Awakenings Johnston location.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
David Levesque says he’s ready to expand his coffee shop business, but he cringes at the thought of what he’ll have to go through to get it done. It’s not so much the process of finding new locations, hiring new employees or buying larger amounts of supplies that’s got him distressed. He’s been through that…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display