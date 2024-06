Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

rising 7.7% in May from a year earlier to $460,000, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. The number of homes sold totaled 644 in May, up 3.6% compared with the same month last year, marking just the second time

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continues to climb, rising 7.7% in May from a year earlier to $460,000, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

The number of homes sold totaled 644 in May, up 3.6% compared with the same month last year, marking just the second time since the beginning of 2022 that monthly sales have outpaced those of 12 months earlier.

May was the first time since last October that the single-family home market rose to a two-month supply of homes for sale, according to the June 21 Realtors' report, meaning that the pace of sales would have resulted in all homes being sold in two months if no new listings went on the market.

“In the wake of the current housing shortage, May’s gain in supply is welcome but keeping in mind that a balanced market typically has a five- to six-month supply, we’re keenly aware that we still have a long way to go,” said Sally Hersey, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors.

Year over year, condominium sales increased 36.6% to 169 in May, while multifamily home sales went up 25.2% to 107 in that time. The median condominium sales price decreased 10.8% to $350,000, while the multifamily home sales price rose 25.2% to $545,000.