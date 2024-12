Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in November rose 11.4% from a year ago, to $480,000, according to the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. There were 589 homes sold in November, up 3.5% compared with the same month last year. Despite more homes now available for sale, supply remains

There were 589 homes sold in November, up 3.5% compared with the same month last year.

Despite more homes now available for sale, supply remains low due to the increase in sales, the agency said. With no new listings hitting the market, the current supply of single-family homes would be depleted in 1.9 months at the current pace of sales, compared to the six-month supply typically representative of a balanced market.

“More inventory and increased sales are trends we desperately need on our way to a more balanced market,” Rhode Island Association of Realtors President Chris Whitten said. “However, seeing the median price climbing by double-digits in all but two months this year is still troublesome. Affordability will not come back into line in Rhode Island until we start building more homes and creating more jobs with growth opportunities. Those should be key issues of concern for all Rhode Islanders as we head into the 2025 legislative session.”

Year over year, condominium sales increased 15.1% to 117 in November, while multifamily home sales fell 13.8% to 106 in that time. The median condominium sales price increased 9% to $390,00, while the multifamily home sales price rose 14.5% to $563,500.