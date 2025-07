Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island continued to climb in June, rising 5.3% from a year earlier to $520,000, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Sales in June rose 14.2% year over year to 771 due to 20.4% increase in listings, the association said, while pending contracts dropped 5.6%

Sales in June rose 14.2% year over year to 771 due to 20.4% increase in listings, the association said, while pending contracts dropped 5.6% from a year ago.

“We’re seeing more homes available for sale this year than last, which is a positive sign for our housing market,” said Chris Whitten, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “Mortgage rates also continue to create affordability issues but many economists predict there may be a little relief in the months ahead as they see mortgage rates inching downward.”

The median condominium sales price increased 18.4% to $417,500, while the multifamily home sales price grew 13% to $599,000.

Year over year, condominium sales grew by 15.3% to 186 in June, while multifamily home sales increased by 4.14% to 151 in that same time frame.

“Multifamily home sales were down in April and May but rebounded in June, accompanied with a significant increase in median price,” Whitten said. “At the same time, we’ve seen a big spike in multifamily listings over the past few months. The costs associated with increased regulations, laws and taxes on local landlords seem to be prompting some long-time property owners to sell to avoid all the recent headaches, particularly when they’re seeing a 115% increase in median price in the past six years, the highest gain of all types of residential homes.”