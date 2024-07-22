R.I.’s median home price rises to record $494K in June

WARWICK – The median price of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island reached a record high in June, rising 11.6% from a year earlier to $494,000, according to data from the Rhode Island Association of Realtors released Monday. The new monthly high is also up 7.3% from May's median of $460,000. Despite the month of May showing signs of a market rebound, the number of homes sold totaled just 675 in June, down 19.1% compared with the same month last year. The association says the month experienced the lowest number of sales on record for the end of the spring selling season since it began its record keeping in 1998. June was the first time since October 2020 that the single-family home market rose to more than a two-month supply of homes for sale, at 2.2 months, according to the Realtors’ report on Monday. That means the pace of sales would have resulted in all homes being sold in 2.2 months if no new listings went on the market. “We still have a long way to go to correct our housing crisis but the good news is, over the last few months we have started to see a shift toward a more balanced market. We’re hopeful that we will continue to see a slow but steady path to getting there,” Rhode Island Association of Realtors President Sally Hersey said in a statement. Year over year, condominium sales fell 13.4% to 161 in June, while multifamily home sales went up 17.9% to 145 in that time. The median condominium sales price decreased 6.4% to $352,500, while the multifamily home sales price rose 6% to $530,000.