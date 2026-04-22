R.I.’s monthly median home price rises to $514K; March sales lowest since 2010

Corrected at 12:55 p.m.

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THE MEDIAN sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island was $514,250 in March, 7.1% higher than a year ago, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday.  / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/ROGELIO V. SOLIS

WARWICK – The median sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island was $514,250 in March, 7.1% higher than a year ago, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday.  Sales, however, fell 15.3% year over year to 482, the slowest March activity in single-family home sales since monthly record-keeping began in 2010, the association said. Pending contracts fell

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