R.I.’s monthly median home price rises to $514K; March sales lowest since 2010

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WARWICK – The median sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island was $514,250 in March, 7.1% higher than a year ago, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Sales, however, fell 15.3% year over year to 482, the slowest March activity in single-family home sales since monthly record-keeping began in 2010, the association said. Pending contracts fell

WARWICK – The median sale price of single-family homes in Rhode Island was $514,250 in March, 7.1% higher than a year ago, the Rhode Island Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

Sales, however, fell 15.3% year over year to 482,

the slowest March activity in single-family home sales since monthly record-keeping began in 2010,

the association said. Pending contracts fell 13.5% year over year, predicting a slower market heading into spring, the association added.

“Increasing interest rates, stock market volatility and escalating global tensions kept buyers and sellers on the sidelines,” said Michael Pereira, president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. “At the same time, we still have a very low supply of homes for sale, roughly half the national average, which is keeping prices elevated. Fortunately, Rhode Island is making headway with building permits significantly up over the past few years.”

The median condominium sales price rose 14.5% year over year to $405,000 in March, while the multifamily home sales price was up 9.5% to $637,500 compared with March 2025.

Year over year, condominium sales were 14% lower year over year in March to 111, while multifamily home sales dropped 3.6% in that same time frame to 108.

(SUBS 2nd paragraph to CORRECT to March activity.)