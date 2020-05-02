R.I. sees 17 more COVID-19-related deaths Saturday; 327 new cases

PROVIDENCE – Reported cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 327 on Saturday and there were 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

That pushed the total positive cases in Rhode Island to 9,289 since the pandemic started. The Rhode Island death toll now stands at 296.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19-related illnesses was 316 on Saturday, down 36 people from the day before. However, COVID-19 patients in intensive care units rose from 76 to 80 and people on ventilators increased from 51 to 54.

Hospitals in Rhode island discharged 531 COVID-19 patients since the previous data update midday Friday.

- Advertisement -

The state said it had conducted 3,280 tests on Friday, bringing the total number of tests conducted during the health crisis to 69,928 – with 60,639 coming back negative.