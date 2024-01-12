R.I. Senate confirms Steinberg as life sciences hub’s board chair

Updated at 12:39 p.m.

By
-
NEIL D. STEINBERG was officially confirmed Thursday by the R.I. Senate to become the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub's board chairperson. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
NEIL D. STEINBERG was officially confirmed Thursday by the R.I. Senate to become the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub's board chairperson. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub board officially has its leader in place. The R.I. Senate on Thursday unanimously approved former Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg as the board’s chairperson, Senate spokesperson Greg Pare confirmed Friday to Providence Business News. Gov. Daniel J. McKee nominated Steinberg back in October to lead

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR