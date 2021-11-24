R.I. Senate’s President’s Cup raises $40K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate’s annual President’s Cup golf tournament raised $40,000 in support of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the hospital announced on Oct. 29.

The tournament was held on Sept. 13 at the Pawtucket Country Club and it was the second time in three years that the event benefitted Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the hospital said.

The funds raised will support the hospital’s patient care programs, research and education.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

