R.I. Senate’s President’s Cup raises $40K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

HASBRO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL received $40,000 from the R.I. Senate, funds that were raised during the Senate’s annual President’s Cup golf tournament. Pictured, from left, are: Dr. Saul N. Weingart, president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital; Dr. Francois Luks, pediatric surgeon-in-chief and division chief of pediatric surgery, Hasbro Children's Hospital; Dr. Phyllis A. Dennery, pediatrician-in-chief and medical director, Hasbro Children’s Hospital; Dr. Timothy J. Babineau, CEO and president of Lifespan Corp.; Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence; Sen. Mary Ellen Goodwin, D-Providence; and Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston. / COURTESY HASBRO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate’s annual President’s Cup golf tournament raised $40,000 in support of the Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the hospital announced on Oct. 29.

The tournament was held on Sept. 13 at the Pawtucket Country Club and it was the second time in three years that the event benefitted Hasbro Children’s Hospital, the hospital said.

The funds raised will support the hospital’s patient care programs, research and education.

