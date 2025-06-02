R.I. Senior Medicare Patrol recognizes Medicare Fraud Prevention Week

CRANSTON – Fraud costs Medicare about $60 billion a year and burdens beneficiaries with stress, time constraints, and threats to their medical identity and health.

The R.I. Office of Healthy Aging’s Senior Medicare Patrol is recognizing Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, which runs June 2-8. The patrol is offering Medicare beneficiaries and their loved ones information about how to protect themselves from fraud and what to do about it.

“Medicare fraud has a devastating impact on both beneficiaries and the Medicare program,” said Christine Anderson, health information manager for the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging and leader of the office’s Senior Medicare Patrol. “We teach people how to avoid experiencing Medicare fraud. By preventing fraud from happening, this program helps individuals and protects the Medicare program for generations to come.”

Most people become eligible for Medicare when they turn 65.

