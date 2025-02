Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced in April.

PROVIDENCE – Odds are this will be a lucrative quarter for the R.I. Sports Commission.

Led by the first and second regional rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament slated for March at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, the agency said Wednesday that sports-related events are expected to generate $18 million in direct spending in the first quarter.

The estimate was calculated based on

15 sporting events, with more than 22,000 contracted hotel room nights and 78,550 and estimated attendees in Providence, Warwick and surrounding communities throughout January, February and March.

“We are a thriving sporting-events destination, and that’s not just because we traditionally have top-ranked teams to root for. Providence and Warwick are in-demand destinations when it comes time to organizing and operating sporting events,” said Jonathan Walker, senior director of sports sales for the R.I. Sports Commission. “These events fill hotel rooms, book space in our convention center, bring in families and fans from across the country, and utilize facilities around the state. All of that means business for Rhode Island.”

Scheduled events include a pair of 15,000-attendee cheerleading competitions at the Rhode Island Convention Center, ice rinks in Cranston, North Smithfield, Pawtucket and Woonsocket are expected to draw crowds for holiday tournaments while basketball players and families visit the 187,000-square-foot Longplex Family & Sports Center in Tiverton and several collegiate and interscholastic facilities across the state.

“The proximity and abundance of our venues play a key role in our ability to retain regional events and attract large-scale events to Rhode Island,” Walker said. “These events are crucial to filling rooms during the winter months when leisure travel is traditionally light.”

Expected economic impact of the events include:

2025 Nike New England Winterfest [girls volleyball] - 2,384 contracted hotel rooms and $1.4 million in estimated economic impact.

2025 CCM MLK Invite [boys ice hockey] - 2,426 contracted hotel rooms and $1.3 million in estimated direct economic impact.

2025 Athletic Championships Grand Nationals [cheerleading] - 2,576 contracted hotel rooms and $2.4 million in estimated direct economic impact.

2025 Nike VolleyFest-Providence [boys and girls volleyball] - 2,455 contracted hotel rooms and $1.4 million in estimated direct economic impact.

2025 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships - 1,206 contracted hotel rooms and $890,299 in estimated direct economic impact.

2025 Spirit Fest Grand Nationals [Cheerleading] - 2,383 contracted hotel rooms and $2,996,917 in estimated direct economic impact.