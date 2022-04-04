R.I. State Rep. Ruggiero running for lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Deborah L. Ruggiero, D-Jamestown, announced Monday she is running for lieutenant governor.

The 67-year-old, seven-term lawmaker from Jamestown announced her candidacy via an online video, touting her priorities as the four E’s – economy, education, environment and elders.

With the Claiborne Pell Bridge as a backdrop, Ruggiero’s campaign logo features the words: integrity, honesty and trust.

“I believe Rhode Island is a special place where innovation and creativity thrive,” she added. “The office of lieutenant governor has so much potential. You deserve a champion, and I’ll be that champion.”

Challenging Ruggiero for the Democratic nomination for the seat currently held by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos is Sen. Cynthia Mendes, D-East Providence, who announced her candidacy earlier and is running a joint campaign with gubernatorial candidate Matt Brown, a former secretary of state.

Matos, the former Providence City Council president who was appointed lieutenant governor by Gov. Daniel J. McKee when he took office after former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo left for a position on President Joe Biden’s cabinet, has yet to announce her candidacy.

Providence police officer Jeann Lugo is seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.