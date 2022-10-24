R.I. students’ scores in math, reading drop on ‘Nations Report Card’

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island student test scores in both reading and math have declined since 2019, mirroring a nationwide trend, according to the “Nations Report Card” issued Monday by the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The report showed test scores in math and reading for both fourth and eighth grade students in the Ocean State declined since the last time the National Assessment of Educational Progress assessed the students, in 2019.

The assessments were administered between January and March to fourth and eighth graders in public and private schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity schools, Puerto Rico (mathematics only), and in 26 urban districts.

“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” said U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. “The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall well-being. It’s clear we all need to come together – policymakers and community leaders at every level – as partners in helping our educators, children and families succeed.”

- Advertisement -

Rhode Island fourth and eighth graders scored below the national average in math, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress report. The state’s fourth grade students scored 234 out of a possible 500, just shy of the 235 national average. Of those tested, 34% reached a proficient score of 282 or better, a decrease from 40% proficiency from 2019.

The state’s eighth graders scored an average of 270 on the math test, again just shy of the 273 national average. Only 24% showed proficiency of 299 or higher, a decline from 29% that showed proficiency in 2019.

“Eighth grade is a pivotal moment in students’ mathematics education, as they develop key mathematics skills for further learning and potential careers in mathematics and science,” said Daniel J. McGrath, acting U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics associate commissioner for assessment. “If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people, potentially reducing their abilities to pursue rewarding and productive careers in mathematics, science and technology.”

On the reading test, the state’s fourth graders posted an average score of 234, one-point less than the national average. Of those tested, 34% reached a proficient score of 238 or higher, a slight drop from 35% in 2019.

The state’s eighth graders had an average score of 257 on the reading test, three points less than the national average. Of those tested, 31% reached a proficient score of 281 or higher, a decline from 35% in 2019.

Rhode Island’s National Assessment of Educational Progress said in a statement the NAEP results confirm that the state’s K-12 education system is in crisis.

“Rhode Island’s NAEP results align with RIPEC’s recent analysis of the K-12 system, which reported low proficiency rates in reading and math, and disturbingly low proficiency among economically disadvantaged students, students of color, limited English proficient students, and students with disabilities,” the statement said. “These results should be unacceptable for families, educators, elected officials, and businesses. Rhode Island can and must do better for our students and the economic future of our state.”

The Rhode Island Department of Education has yet to release the RICAS standardized-test results. Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus has accused Gov. Daniel J. McKee of playing politics with the scores by not releasing them before the November election.

(Update: Comments from Rhode Island’s National Assessment of Educational Progress added 10th and 11th paragraph.)