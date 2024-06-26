R.I. to join interstate social worker compact

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is set to become one of the founding states of an interstate licensure compact allowing social workers to practice in other states under legislation recently signed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Alana DiMario, D-Narragansett, and Rep. Justine Caldwell, D-East Greenwich, is meant to help Rhode Islanders access behavioral health services amid ongoing staffing shortages. The bill, which was part of the Senate's HEALTH Initiative, also makes it easier for qualified social workers to work in Rhode Island and preserves continuity of care when patients or clinicians move across state lines.

DiMario,

who works as a licensed mental health counselor in a private practice, said most social workers have a specialty within their client population. So, the legislation makes it easier for patients to find the right person when they need assistance and allows social workers to practice with more flexibility and reach more potential clients.

“When it comes to finding the right person to help you with the challenges you’re experiencing, it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation,” DiMario said.

Caldwell said social workers are essential to solving the mental health crisis Rhode Islanders are currently facing. Not only will joining the compact increase the availability of social workers, but it will also make Rhode Island a more attractive place to work and live.

“Joining early also gives us a seat at the table as a founding member of the compact,” Caldwell said.

The legislation makes Rhode Island one of the founding states of the interstate licensure compact for social workers, allowing the state to participate in rulemaking and establishing the interstate credential.

Once the state joins and establishes an oversight commission, social workers in Rhode Island can apply for the reciprocity privileges offered through the compact. Those practicing under the compact will still have to have an active license in good standing in their home state along with meeting requirements for an interstate license. They will also be accountable to the oversight department for each state they work in.

“The General Assembly has taken a critically important step by passing the interstate compact for social work,” said Rebekah Gewirtz, executive director of the Rhode Island and Massachusetts chapters of the National Association of Social Workers, thanking DiMario and Caldwell for sponsoring the legislation. “Rhode Islanders need better access to mental health services, and need to be able to continue relationships with their social worker even if they cross state lines.”