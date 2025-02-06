R.I. under Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday

Updated at 3:25 p.m.

By
-
THE NATIONAL WEATHER Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Thursday, with snow and ice expected for most of the day. / COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

PROVIDENCE – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for both Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Thursday, with snow and ice expected for most of the day.  Snow began falling early on Thursday morning and is expected to switch to rain, then sleet before becoming all freezing rain after

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display