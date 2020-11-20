R.I. unemployment drop in Oct. second largest in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-largest percentage point decline in its unemployment rate in the nation in October, dipping 3.5 percentage points, though its 7% rate was still among the highest in New England, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday

The state’s month-to-month decline was second only to Illinois, where unemployment declined 3.6 percentage points in that time.

The national unemployment rate for the month was 6.9%.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island’s October employment figures here.

- Advertisement -

Massachusetts had the highest unemployment rate in New England in October at 7.4%; Rhode Island was second.

Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate in the nation at that time at 14.3%. Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 3%.

All six New England states saw month-to-month declines in unemployment rate and varying rates of increase year over year. Notably, all states in the region saw a decline in their labor forces from one year prior.

New England unemployment rate changes in October:

Massachusetts: 7.4%, a decline from 9.8% in September and an increase from 2.8% one year prior

Rhode Island: 7%, a decline from 10.5% one month prior and an increase from 3.5% one year prior

Connecticut: 6.1%, a decline from 7.7% in September and an increase from 3.8% one year prior

Maine: 5.4%, a decline from 6.1% one month prior and an increase form 3% in October 2019

New Hampshire: 4.2%, a decline from 5.8% one month prior and an increase from 2.6% in October 2019

Vermont: 3.2%, a decline from 4.2% in September and an increase from 2.4% one year prior.