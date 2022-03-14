R.I. unemployment rate 3rd highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the third-highest unemployment rate in New England in January at 4.2% but also was tied for the biggest monthly dip in the nation, according data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Monday.

Rhode Island, along with Indiana, had the largest monthly percentage-point decline in the U.S. with a 0.3% fall, the bureau reported. In January, 19 states had unemployment rate decreases, the data showed.

The national unemployment rate was 4% in January, a 0.1% change from December and 2.4% lower year over year.

Washington, D.C., had the highest unemployment rate in the country in January at 6.3%, while Nebraska and Utah had the lowest rates at 2.2% each.

New England unemployment rates in January:

• Connecticut: 5.3%, a decline from 5.1% one month prior and 7.3% year over year.

• Massachusetts: 4.8%, a decline from 4.6% in December and from 7.1% one year prior.

• Rhode Island: 4.2%, a decline from 4.5% one month prior and 6.3% one year prior.

• Maine: 4.1%, no change from December and a decline of 4.4% one year prior.

• Vermont: 3%, a decline from 3.1% in December and 3.9% one year prior.

• New Hampshire: 2.9%, a decline from 3% in December and 4.2% one year prior.