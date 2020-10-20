R.I. unemployment rate fourth highest in nation

PROVIDENCE – The 10.5% unemployment rate in Rhode Island in September was fourth highest in the nation and the highest in New England, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday.

The state unemployment rate did, however, decline 2.4 percentage points month to month, the largest decline in the region.

Read PBN’s full breakdown of Rhode Island’s employment figures for September here.

The national unemployment rate was 7.9% last month, a 0.5% percentage point decline month to month.

- Advertisement -

Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate in the nation in September at 15.1%, followed by Nevada at 12.6% and California at 11%. Unemployment rates declined in 30 states month to month and rose in eight.

Other New England unemployment rates in September:

Vermont: 4.2%, a decline from 4.8% one month prior and a rise from 2.4% in September 2019

New Hampshire: 6%, a decline from 6.6% one month prior and a rise from 2.6% in September 2019

Maine: 6.1%, a decline from 7% in August and an increase from 2.9% one year prior.

Connecticut: 7.8%, a decline from 8.1% one month prior and a rise from 3.7% in September 2019

Massachusetts: 9.6%, a decline from 11.4% in August, and a rise from 2.8% one year prior.