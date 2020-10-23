R.I. voter mailer seeks new citizens

By
-
R.I. SECRETARY OF STATE Nellie Gorbea’s office sent out 34,000 voter-outreach mailers to noncitizens who live in Rhode Island and are authorized to work and drive in the U.S. The mailer notified people who may have recently become U.S. citizens that they now may be eligible to vote. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD
The oversized postcard sent to people who aren’t registered to vote in Rhode Island had an unusual question. For the first time, Rhode Island sent cards specifically to immigrants who are living in the state, legally, with green cards. The card asked: “Has your U.S. citizenship status changed? If so, you may be eligible to…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR