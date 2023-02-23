R.I. weekly COVID-19 cases increase by 804, with 11 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 804 from Feb. 12-18, with 11 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalization admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 76 last week. Of the 80 hospitalized on Feb. 18, 12 were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 76 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Feb. 12-18.

By comparison, there were 2,516 new cases identified from Feb. 12-18 in 2022. The transmission rate on Feb. 18, 2022, was 182 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 929,209 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.7% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,860.

There were 11,722 tests processed from Feb. 12-18, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.