PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island woman faces four counts of mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud for her alleged role in a $10 million scheme that targeted seniors and other adults in Rhode Island and dozens of states, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. Megan E.

Megan E. Shine, 47, of Warwick, was indicted and arraigned by a grand jury on June 17 in U.S. District Court.

She is accused of utilizing the mail to engage in predatory fraud schemes that duped the elderly and other vulnerable individuals into sending payments, usually between $20 and $30, using mailings that falsely stated or suggested that recipients were entitled to cash prizes, valuable items or other premiums, according to court documents.

An investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that sweepstakes solicitations were sent to recipients in 41 states. The investigation estimated the number of responses and payments received in response to the solicitations at nearly 50,000 per year.

The scheme was allegedly perpetrated through businesses Shine created and operated in Rhode Island, including Lucky Dog LLC, doing business as Premium Ops & Incentives, and Destiny Merchandise LLC, doing business as Independent Catalog Services.

Many victims reported being contacted multiple times through deceptive means and coerced into sending multiple payments.

The mailings were printed on official-looking or certificate paper, frequently carried what appeared to be the seals of governments or government agencies, and frequently contained other language and details designed to make them appear official or legitimate, including bar codes, document control numbers, printing that appears to be rubber-stamped, such as the phrase “authorized document,” highlighted text, bank-check style typeface and formatting, as well as identification and other codes.

Recipients were instructed in the personalized mailings to send money, frequently by a deadline, to a post office box in Providence for the “processing” or “handling” of their purported winnings.