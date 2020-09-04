Racial-justice protests put businesses in tough spot

By
-
UNEXPECTED: Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, says restaurants at DePasquale Square in Providence were caught by surprise by the activist group PROVX’s protest on Aug. 24. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
UNEXPECTED: Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, says restaurants at DePasquale Square in Providence were caught by surprise by the activist group PROVX’s protest on Aug. 24. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Tensions are mounting between activists with the Black Lives Matter movement and the small-business community. At issue is whether the disruption caused by demonstrations, and in some cases violent riots and looting, is unfairly targeting already hard-hit small businesses that have nothing to do with the police brutality motivating the protests. Exemplifying this were recent…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR