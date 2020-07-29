Raimondo announces creation of $50M Restore RI grant program for small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s administration on Wednesday announced the creation of a $50 million grant program to aid businesses severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restore RI grant program will provide up to $15,000 to impacted small businesses that have lost at least 30% of revenue in a severely impacted industry or at least 50% revenue loss in other eligible industries, R.I. Commerce Corp. said on Wednesday.

Disbursement will be based on industry, the number of full-time employees and the degree of revenue loss, with higher allocations for businesses with over 50% revenue loss.

Applications for the program will be accepted beginning on Aug. 3.

Eligible businesses must have between 1 and 20 employees, though restaurants and caterers will not be subject to the employee cap. Applicants must have a physical presence in Rhode Island and must be open or plan to be open within 60 days.

Currently, health care and social-assistance businesses are not eligible for the program. Sole proprietors without an employee, government entities, national chains and nonprofits are also not currently eligible for the program.

R.I. Commerce will also provide a list of documents on its website that will be required to apply for the program, but said requirements will include:

Business EIN/Tax ID and recent tax return

NAICS code for a businesses industry (federal industry category)

Income statement demonstrating year-over-year revenue loss for the second quarter of 2020

Grant eligibility & award estimator, which will be available on the Commerce website.

Verification of employment

Listing of eligible expenses totaling in excess of the grant amount. For businesses applying for grants of $5,000 or more, expenses must also be documented with supporting documentation including receipts, bank statements, invoices, or similar documents

Color copy of owner’s driver’s license

Federal DUNS number

W-9 and business banking information for direct deposit

Eligible uses of the program include reopening expenses, such as PPE, plexiglass or related technology, and major fixed business expenses, such as rent and utilities, provided they are not already covered by other state or federal funding.

One-fifth of funding from the program is reserved for minority-owned businesses.

R.I. Commerce said that applications will be approved on a first come, first serve manner and encouraged applicants to begin preparing applications as soon as possible.

Eligible industries include:

Forestry and logging

Fishing, hunting and trapping

Support activities for agriculture and forestry

Construction of buildings

Heavy and civil engineering construction

Specialty trade contractors

Food manufacturing

Beverage and tobacco product manufacturing

Textile mills

Textile product mills

Apparel manufacturing

Leather and allied product manufacturing

Wood product manufacturing

Paper manufacturing

Printing and related support activities

Petroleum and coal products manufacturing

Chemical manufacturing

Plastics and rubber products manufacturing

Nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing

Primary metal manufacturing

Fabricated metal product manufacturing

Machinery manufacturing

Computer and electronic product manufacturing

Electrical equipment, appliance, and component manufacturing

Transportation equipment manufacturing

Furniture and related product manufacturing

Miscellaneous manufacturing

Merchant wholesalers, durable goods

Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods

Wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers

Motor vehicle and parts dealers

Furniture and home furnishings stores

Electronics and appliance stores

Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers

Food and beverage stores

Health and personal care stores

Gasoline stations

Clothing and clothing accessories stores

Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores

General merchandise stores

Miscellaneous store retailers

Nonstore retailers

Air transportation

Water transportation

Truck transportation

Transit and ground passenger transportation

Pipeline transportation

Scenic and sightseeing transportation

Support activities for transportation

Couriers and messengers

Warehousing and storage

Publishing industries (except internet)

Motion picture and sound recording industries

Broadcasting (except internet)

Telecommunications

Data processing, hosting, and related services

Other information services

Rental and leasing services

Professional, scientific, and technical services

Management of companies and enterprises

Administrative and support services

Waste management and remediation services

Educational services

Performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries

Museums, historical sites, and similar institutions

Amusement, gambling, and recreation industries

Accommodation

Food services and drinking places

Repair and maintenance

Personal and laundry services

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.