Raimondo joins coalition of Dem. govs to develop regional plan to reopen economies

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is joining a coalition of fellow East Coast Democratic governors to develop a regional plan to guide the opening of individual state economies that have been largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group was brought together by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and includes Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island.

Democratic governors of California, Oregon and Washington also announced similar plans on Monday to form a West Coast coalition, according to The Associated Press.

“The virus doesn’t care about state borders, our response shouldn’t either,” said Raimondo on a Monday conference call with the other East Coast governors. “We’re going to have a better shot of getting it right working together,” she added in pledging cooperation with the group, which doesn’t include Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

- Advertisement -

Earlier in the day at her daily press conference on COVID-19, Raimondo said she is in regular contact with Baker on how best to reopen the economy once the crisis eases. A team approach by the neighboring states is especially important because of the high numbers of residents who cross into Rhode Island and Massachusetts for work each day, she said.

Each participating state in the coalition will contribute a public health representative, an economic-development official and the chief of staff for each governor to a working group to assemble plans for reopening their economies that are consistent with each other.

Cuomo said the group would begin work Tuesday but he did not identify any date for completion of a regional plan, adding he did not expect “a fully common strategy” all the states would follow.

(ADDS third paragraph with West Coast Democratic coalition.)