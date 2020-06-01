Raimondo responds to protests, riots throughout the country

PROVIDENCE – In response to the death of another black man in police custody, daylong, peaceful protests were taken over by violent riots across the country on Sunday night, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said she is “recommitting” herself to take action to eliminate racism and inequality.

Protests had lasted peacefully for hours in cities such as nearby Boston and New York, until nightfall when violence exploded in pockets for the third consecutive night. Windows were smashed by bricks, stores were looted, and graffiti was sprayed with obscenities directed toward police officers. The protests come following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has brought to the forefront, the racial inequalities that have existed for a long time,” said Raimondo in a Monday morning conference call with reporters. “We’ve seen the real human cost of this inequality.”

The protest in Providence on May 30 was peaceful for several hours, while those demonstrating were wearing face masks and social distancing, according to the governor, until rioters vandalized the Statehouse. The governor said damage was not “particularly extensive” and that R.I. State Police are handling the investigation. She said that those responsible “will be held accountable.” Raimondo called Floyd’s death and the past few days a “wake-up call.”

“We’ve had an equity-central approach. But apparently, we aren’t doing enough,” said Raimondo. “We all have to summon our sense of hope and let that hope drive us to a renewed commitment to take action on every level to eliminate racism and inequality.”

Raimondo said much of her future action to help eliminate inequality will stem from “more listening” of younger people, such as teenagers and those in their 20s.

“I’m committed to engaging and not dismissing,” said Raimondo.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.