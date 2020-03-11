Raimondo urges avoidance of large gatherings, events

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials are urging Rhode Islanders not to attend or organize events that would draw crowds of 250 or more people for the next two weeks.

The guidelines were announced on Wednesday by health officials and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Anyone age 60 and over who has underlying health issues or who is showing symptoms of a respiratory illness is also urged to avoid events where they may come into close contact with others.

“The No. 1 goal right now is containment,” Raimondo said. “To do this is an exercise of judgement and balance. … We only have one chance to contain this.”

She stopped short of recommending the closure of elementary and high schools. While officials are not urging businesses to close, they are recommending that places where lines tend to form take measures to separate people.

A health care worker from Rhode Island Hospital was one of two people on Tuesday who tested a presumptive positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The tests bring the total number of coronavirus cases to five, according to the R.I. Department of Health. A man in his 40s, who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Eight more tests are pending, 260 people are in self-quarantine and 94 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

