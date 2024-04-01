Rameaka to serve as interim chief medical officer at Women & Infants

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System recently announced that Dr. Lisa Rameaka will serve as interim chief medical officer at Women & Infants Hospital effective April 1.

Rameaka will be replacing former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nejat Zeyneloglu. A Care New England spokesperson did not immediately respond to Providence Business News’ questions about why or when Zeyneloglu left the role and if the health system is searching for a permanent chief medical officer.

Rameaka is currently the principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research and has previously served as Kent County Memorial Hospital’s interim chief medical officer from November 2021 to December 2022.

Before that, Rameaka was vice president of South County Medical Group, where she led a $27 million multispecialty group made up of 100 providers in 12 practices throughout the state and two Express Care locations, according to a news release.

From June 2018 to June 2020, Rameaka served as chief medical officer of South County Health, where she established the Institute for Robotics and led the implementation of Early Recovery after Surgery, or ERAS, programs for colon and urologic surgery. The ERAS programs led to a 50% improvement in length of stay and a decreased complication rate.

While at South County Health, Rameaka collaborated with surgeons to implement an Opioid Sparing Pathway, which led to a 50% reduction in total opioid use along with dramatic decreases in length of stay and the number of patients discharged with an opioid prescription, according to the release. She also led the system’s transformation to a High Reliability Organization in Healthcare, resulting in a decrease of serious safety events.

Rameaka also helped boost staff satisfaction survey results through partnering with nursing leadership.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.