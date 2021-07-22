Randall Realtors joins Compass

PROVIDENCE – Randall Realtors, founded in 1977, has joined Compass, a national tech-powered real estate brokerage firm.

Randall Realtors is part of The Randall Family of Cos., which also includes real estate firms Kinlin Grover in Massachusetts and Page Taft in Connecticut, both of which are also joining Compass. Going forward, the three companies will operate as Randall Realtors Compass, Kinlin Grover Compass and Page Taft Compass. Headquartered in Charlestown, The Randall Family of Cos. boasts 35 offices and more than 650 agents across its three firms.

In partnering with Compass, Randall Realtors is now part of a network of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the country, according to a news release announcing the move.

Compass has more than 22,000 agents, serving hundreds of cities in the country. Last year, according to the release, Compass agents sold approximately $152 billion in residential real estate and completed 66% more transactions than they did the year before.

Under the new Randall Realtors Compass brand, the firm will continue to operate as a luxury real estate brokerage in Rhode Island’s Washington County and Connecticut’s New London County, maintaining its leadership team, staff and marketing with the added resources and technology of Compass.

Lila Delman Real Estate, a luxury Rhode Island real estate firm founded in 1964, joined Compass in January.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer.