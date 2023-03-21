Rascionato to lead Citizens Financial Group Commercial Real Estate team

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has named Jessica Rascionato to lead its Commercial Real Estate team, the company announced on March 6.

Rascionato, who joined Citizens from General Electric Capital Corp. in 2015 and served as head of underwriting and portfolio management, will succeed Gary Magnuson, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Citizens.

Prior to GE Capital, Rascionato worked at Société Générale and Fuji Bank (now Mizuho) in New York City and was formally credit-trained at Citibank.

Rascionato earned a bachelor’s degree in French at Georgetown University and an MBA with a finance concentration from Columbia University.

Rascionato co-chaired the Boston chapter of 50/50 Women on Boards in 2021 and serves as a director of the Center for Women & Enterprise. She is a founding member and former chair of the Citizens Women’s Impact Network, a company business resource group focused on professional development and networking, which now has 2,000 members. For three years in a row, she has been named to the Yahoo Finance HERoes Women Role Model List.