Reed raises concerns over Trump’s plan to export AI chips to Saudi Arabia, UAE

PROVIDENCE – U.S Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., joined several congressional lawmakers in expressing criticism over President Donald Trump’s plan to export large quantities of advanced artificial intelligence chips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia without adequate security measures to prevent access by U.S. adversaries.

Seeking “to curry favor from several wealthy royal families that rule over countries in the Middle East,” the deal would jeopardize U.S. national security and economic interests by offshoring cutting-edge American technology, the lawmakers said.

Calling the move “a historic misstep,” the lawmakers wrote that the United States has “tirelessly worked to ensure that the most advanced AI systems are developed domestically and have fought to restrict the transfer of sophisticated chips to China, given Beijing’s use of AI for military enhancement and domestic control,” arguing that the deal “prioritizes the Gulf states over American interests.”

“These agreements pose a substantial threat to national security and undermine bipartisan efforts to keep the U.S. at the forefront of AI innovation,” the lawmakers said.

The arrangement could also lead to the establishment of data centers and AI systems overseas, making American companies more dependent on the region.

“While the global community deserves to benefit from AI advancements, these chips should only be exported to trustworthy companies, in limited quantities, and under strict security standards,” the lawmakers said. “We are eager to collaborate with the administration to achieve these goals and encourage our congressional colleagues to join us.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.