Registration for United Way of R.I.’s 401Gives Day open for nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – The United Way of Rhode Island Inc.’s registration process for nonprofits to participate in the organization’s annual 401Gives Day is open.

The online giving event, held every April 1 since 2020, has raised more than $6.6 million for nonprofits across the Ocean State. Last year, 401Gives Day raised $3.1 million supporting more than 500 organizations.

United Way says 208 nonprofits have signed up to be part of the state’s largest day of giving this year, putting this year’s pace ahead of 2022.

New this year, nonprofits that register will also see an option to participate in the program’s mentor/mentee initiative, United Way said.

There will also be a training webinar scheduled for Jan. 24 on how to participate in 401Gives Day. Registration for that webinar can be found on the 401Gives Day’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.