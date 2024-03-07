Renovated home on East Side of Providence sells for $1.55M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,500-square-foot colonial constructed in 1914 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the buyer.

The renovated home at 47 Grotto Ave. contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

A renovation was completed by Hill & Harbor Design Build in 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The property is located in the Blackstone neighborhood, close to the Seekonk River and the Blackstone Park Conservation District.

The home, which stands on a 0.11-acre lot, features an entry hall, with wood floors using a soft satin finish, according to Residential Properties. To the left of the entryway is an office with a gas fireplace, the firm said.

The kitchen features a large center island draped by quartz counters, with a waterfall edge, the firm said, and the kitchen includes high-end appliances and custom wood cabinetry, according to Residential Properties. The kitchen is complemented by a casual eating nook, surrounded by picture windows, the firm said.

A sliding glass door leads outside to a terrace, set in a fenced-in garden, the firm said.

Back inside, the first floor also features a powder room, with raised wood paneling.

The primary suite is located on the second floor, featuring its own dressing room with an island, custom cabinetry and laundry, according to Residential Properties. There’s also a sitting area next to the king-sized bed, the firm said, and the suite’s spa-like bathroom features a soaking tub, an oversized glass shower and a double vanity.

A second bedroom on the second floor features its own new tile bathroom, the firm said.

The home also features a finished attic, with a third bedroom, a guest room and a study, the firm said.

The property, which comes with a 625-square-foot two-car garage, also includes all new systems and lighting.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $897,200, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Greene, of Compass Providence, represented the buyer. James DeRentis, of Residential Properties, listed the property on the market, representing the sellers.

“Guiding out-of-state buyers throughout their East Side buying experience is very rewarding,” Green said in a statement.

The home was sold by Joel Stock and Sarah Elliot, of Ontario, Canada, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The property was purchased by Samuel Rosen and Kelsey Hudson, of Brookline, Mass., according to the deed.

