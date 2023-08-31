Renovated home on East Side sells for $1.66M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,500-square-foot, single-family home built on the East Side of Providence in 1924 recently sold for $1.66 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 44 Montague St. home contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, three fireplaces and a steam heating system, according to city property records.

The home features hardwood floors, large windows (along with some decorative stained-glass windows), and a recently updated eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and new appliances, according to Compass Providence.

The home’s second-floor primary suite features a renovated en suite marble bathroom, along with an oversized walk-in closet, according to the real estate firm.

A loft-style space on the partial third floor of the home has been converted into a bedroom, with skylights built into the ceiling.

The 0.27-acre property also comes with a detached one-car garage at the end of the brick driveway.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $951,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The conventional-style home is located in an R-1 residential zone near both the Moses Brown School and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

The property was listed on the market on behalf of the seller by Compass Providence founding real estate agent Kira Greene.

“It’s been an incredibly active summer for the East Side’s real estate market,” Greene said. “I’m thrilled to have had the opportunities to partner with such wonderful clients and help redefine the experience of buying and selling on the East Side.”

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the home sale, the property was sold by David Boch and Julie Boch. The two-story home was purchased by Christina Hodge and Michael Ryan, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.