Renovated multifamily home in Providence sells for $819,000

PROVIDENCE – A 2,300-square-foot multifamily home built 130 years ago was recently restored and sold for $819,000, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 144 Carpenter St. multifamily property contains two units across three floors, with a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This was the highest-priced multifamily sale on Providence’s West Side since 2022, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The first floor of the home, constructed in 1890, features a kitchen with an oversized quartz peninsula with a waterfall edge and new appliances, the real estate firm said. The first floor also features a large bedroom, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and glass-tile shower.

The home’s second-floor unit contains an open layout, with a granite kitchen and a bedroom with private shower, the firm said.

The third-floor bedroom suite features a bathroom soaking tub, a walk-in closet, skylights and views of downtown Providence, according to Residential Properties.

The property, with a 0.06-acre lot, comes with a Zen garden and a two-car garage, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $374,500, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that amount, $205,800 was attributed to the land.

The home was formerly owned and restored by Residential Properties sales associate Ramiro Encizo, who also served as his own listing agent for the transaction. The buyer was represented by Residential Properties sales associate Rachael Dotson.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was purchased by McKinzie Eggers and Katharina de Klerk, of Providence.

