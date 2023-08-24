Renovated Wayland Square colonial sells for $1.31M

PROVIDENCE – A 2,134-square-foot colonial in the Wayland Square neighborhood on the city’s East Side was recently sold for $1.31 million, going for $40,000 above the initial asking price, according to Compass Providence, which represented the seller.

The 28 Orchard Place home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with new Scandinavian hardwood flooring throughout the house, which is on a cul-de-sac steps away from the cafes of Wayland Square.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $681,800, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kira Green, a sales associate and founding agent of the Compass Providence office, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was represented by Team Applegate, of Residential Properties Ltd.

- Advertisement -

The property was sold by AC Investments LLC, a limited liability company based in Barrington that was established last year for the purpose of residential investing and remodeling and is operated by Alexandra Crecelius from local company Alex Interiors, according to the company’s corporate filings with the R.I. Department of State.

Some of the renovations of the two-story home, originally constructed in 1900, include the new matte finish hardwood floors, Pella 400 series windows, a new air conditioning system, new wiring, custom cabinetry, updated bathrooms with Bedrosian tile flooring, and Calcutta gold quartz countertops.

Crecelius credited Greene for giving the home listing “an elevated level of exposure” to sell the home after her company redesigned and renovated the property.

The home, which sits on a 0.15-acre lot, includes a newly finished flex space in the attic, which could be used as a home office or additional bedroom, according to Compass Providence.

The home also features glass doors in the back of the first floor leading to a rear deck overlooking the backyard, according to the real estate firm.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the property sale, the home was purchased by Christopher York and Sarah Donelan, of Boston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.