Rep. Fiola honored with Southcoast Health Hero for Health Award

FALL RIVER – David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health, recently presented Mass. Rep. Carole Fiola, D-Bristol, with the health system’s Hero for Health Award.

The award is presented each year to a leader, or group of leaders, who exemplifies the health system’s mission of fighting for and promoting health.

“We are delighted to present Representative Carole Fiola with this award. Thank you, Carole, for your unwavering commitment – our patients in Greater Fall River and throughout the south coast region are positively impacted by your ongoing advocacy,” McCready said. “As a Fall River resident, you have always kept this community close to your heart. We thank you for your ongoing support, and we look forward to our continued collaboration promoting health and wellness across the region.”

Fiola has served in the Mass. House of Representatives since 2013, is chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies and serves on the House Committee on Rules, as well as on the Joint Committee on Rules.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Southcoast Health,” Fiola said. “Southcoast Health is critical to providing first-class health care for all residents of our community. I am dedicated to continued collaboration with them to ensure that this vital health care delivery system always receives the resources and support it requires to keep our community healthy.”

Before she was a state lawmaker, Fiola worked in real estate and served as a member of the Governor’s Council from 2001 to 2011. There, she was responsible for advising the governor and providing consent on appointments to judicial positions, clerk magistrate roles and other offices.

Along with her work at the state level, Fiola is a member of the Bristol Aging and Wellness Advisory Board and the board of directors for the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators. She is also founder and president of the Durfee Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and has worked with several local organizations.

