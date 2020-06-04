Rep. Williams calls out systematic racism, lack of diversity in R.I.’s judicial system

PROVIDENCE – Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence, and other legislators stood on the steps of the Statehouse on Thursday to call out systematic racism, including the lack of diversity in Rhode Island’s judicial system.

The news conference comes in response over the death of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minnesota. Williams says change is necessary, including a complete overhaul of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which she cited as an issue when removing problematic officers, and calls for an independent group to root out “those unfit to carry a badge.”

“The killing of George Floyd was a wake-up call to many about the systematic racism that permeates our society, but these injustices of been long known to Rhode Island’s community of color,” said Williams.

The representative outlined several issues she looks for lawmakers to tackle, from the lack of diversity in Rhode Island’s judicial system from the judges on the bench to the police and fire departments, the creation of a state and local police community reform task force, reform to current police conduct policies including a three-strike system to officers with numerous verified conduct complaints against them and the use of body cameras for all Rhode Island police departments. The R.I. Supreme Court has never had a minority on the bench and is currently made up of four white men and one white woman, she also said.

“We should not have to live with archaic laws and a narrow mindset,” said Williams.

Both Lt. Gov. Daniel McKee and House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello stood among the legislators behind Rep. Williams. Mattiello took to the podium after Williams’ speech and said that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and will take another look at some of the issues the Representative is pushing for.

“We’re in difficult times,” said Mattiello. “[Williams] is constantly trying to educate me.”

According to a press release released on Thursday, Williams said she is seeking to address the following areas in order to “eliminate systematic racism” in Rhode Island, including:

An increase in diversity within the state’s public safety system, as well as promotions for people of color serving in police and fire departments.

An increase of people of color from the urban core working in Rhode Island’s suburban communities and governments.

Changes to the make-up of boards and commissions, especially paid board positions, to more accurately reflect the population of Rhode Island.

A raising of the 10% quota for minority businesses applying for state contracts to 25%.

Greater minority representation in the bidding of state contracts.

Williams is seeking changes to the state contract bidding process that is she said is particularly onerous for minority-owned businesses and called for the removal of barriers that she said are currently in place. In addition, she said the state needs to change its civil service exam, which she said discriminates against people of color when applying for state jobs.

The issuance of licenses for undocumented residents.

The creation of a state and local police community reform task force.

Instituting the use of body cameras for all Rhode Island police departments.

Sweeping reforms to current police conduct polices, including a three-strike system to officers with numerous verified conduct complaints against them.

Increased minority access to health care and financial institutions and the services they provide.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.