PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation received 11 responses to its request for information on replacing the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12 Friday. RIDOT on July 19 released a request for information on the state's bidding portal, soliciting engineering and public infrastructure experts in the private sector to provide insight into why a previous request for proposals to rebuild the westbound side of the bridge failed to recruit a single bid.

RIDOT on July 19 released a request for information on the state’s bidding portal, soliciting engineering and public infrastructure experts in the private sector to provide insight into why a previous request for proposals to rebuild the westbound side of the bridge failed to recruit a single bid.

RIDOT officials said then they hoped the feedback gleaned from private contractors would help guide another request for proposals and allow the state to get clarifications about designs, costs, timelines and other project conditions.

The 11 companies that responded to the request are:

American Bridge Co.

American Council of Engineering Companies of Rhode Island

GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc.

Halmar International LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

J.H. Lynch & Sons Inc.

Kiewit Infrastructure Co.

Michael Baker International, Inc.

Michels Construction, Inc.

Skanska USA Civil Northeast Inc.

Walsh Construction Company II LLC.

Though the information the companies provided has not been released publicly, A RIDOT spokesperson told WPRI the responses

“would be subject to the Access to Public Records Act at the time of a final contract award of a subsequent, related procurement.”

The abrupt closure of the bridge’s westbound side in December, which connects Interstate 195 from Rhode Island’s East Bay to Providence, has disrupted traffic and businesses. In March, the state announced that the westbound side needed to be replaced, with Gov. Daniel J. McKee proclaiming that a “day of reckoning” will come to hold those responsible for allowing the bridge to deteriorate to the point of near failure.

During a July 9 press briefing, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the department had purposely crafted the initial request for proposals in a manner that shifted more of the liability to the contractor while increasing oversight and reporting requirements, a strategy he acknowledged may have played a role in the lack of interest in bidding for the job.

“We asked the bidders to assume more risk than normal,” he said. ”We pushed the envelope beyond what the industry was willing to bear.”

The opening question included in the four-page document speaks directly to what state officials wish to know: “Were you aware of this RFP opportunity? If you were aware of the RFP but chose not to respond, please provide your rationale. If external factors influenced your decision not to submit a response, please explain.”

Succeeding questions touch on respondents’ view of the previous RFP’s timeline, scope of work, state incentives and disincentives, and asks whether a design-build contract is “the most appropriate procurement method for this project or is there an alternative contracting method that may be more suitable?”

The state has awarded Aetna Bridge Co. a tentative $45.8 million contract to demolish the westbound side of the bridge, scheduled to begin in the fall.