Report: Bryant University among best in U.S. in return on higher education investment

SMITHFIELD – Bryant University’s return on higher education investment scored high marks with the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

The center announced Feb. 17 that Bryant ranked No. 1 on the list of Rhode Island-based colleges based on its 40-year net present value, a metric that projects future earnings, costs and investments. Bryant has a net present value of $1.9 million for 40 years. That mark also puts Bryant No. 10 among New England-based colleges and No. 46 among 4,500 colleges from across the U.S. noted in the study.

Additionally, Bryant said close to 10% of its graduates are CEOs, chief operating officers and/or chief financial officers, with a median starting salary of $60,000. About 99% of its graduates are either employed or enrolled in graduate study within six months of graduation, the university said, and more than a quarter of Bryant’s 2022 graduating class has secured post-graduate employment.

“Bryant’s superior education outcomes and return on investment data affirm the outstanding value of the university’s real-world ready education,” Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Other local colleges that were nationally ranked for their 40-year net present value, and their values, are:

Brown University : No. 79 – $1.7 million

: No. 79 – $1.7 million Providence College : No. 193 – $1.41 million

: No. 193 – $1.41 million University of Rhode Island : No. 204 – $1.4 million

: No. 204 – $1.4 million Salve Regina University : No. 230 – $1.37 million

: No. 230 – $1.37 million Stonehill College : No. 265 – $1.36 million

: No. 265 – $1.36 million Roger Williams University : No. 322 – $1.3 million

: No. 322 – $1.3 million University of Massachusetts Dartmouth : No. 336 – $1.27 million

: No. 336 – $1.27 million Wheaton College : No. 450 – $1.2 million

: No. 450 – $1.2 million Rhode Island School of Design : No. 728 – $1.1 million

: No. 728 – $1.1 million Rhode Island College : No. 882 – $1.06 million

: No. 882 – $1.06 million New England Institute of Technology : No. 1,117 – $1 million

: No. 1,117 – $1 million Community College of Rhode Island : No. 2,023 – $858,000

: No. 2,023 – $858,000 Bristol Community College : No. 2,100 – $848,000

: No. 2,100 – $848,000 Johnson & Wales University: No. 2,254 – $828,000

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.